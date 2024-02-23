Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Attention shoppers: Junior League of Phoenix Rummage Sale returns to Arizona State Fairgrounds

Feb 23, 2024, 4:05 AM

Tables with balloons and displays are set up Arizona State Fairgrounds Exhibit Building before the ...

The Junior League of Phoenix’s 87th Annual Rummage Sale is set for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. (Junior League of Phoenix Photo)

(Junior League of Phoenix Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The bargain hunter’s paradise billed as “Arizona’s largest indoor garage sale” returns to the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix this weekend.

The Junior League of Phoenix’s 87th Annual Rummage Sale is set for two sessions Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon and then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., inside the Exhibit Building near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Admission is $5 for the morning session (cash or credit card) and free for the afternoon, when all remaining items will be 50% off. Parking at the fairgrounds is $12.

Thousands of used and new donated items will be for sale, including art, books, clothing, housewares and toys. Event organizers suggest arriving early for the best selection.

The Rummage Sale is the Junior League of Phoenix’s signature fundraiser and has raised more than $7 million for the nonprofit organization.

The longtime tradition draws thousands of shoppers and generates more than $125,000 each year.

Proceeds benefit the Junior League’s local community programs and training.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

