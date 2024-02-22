Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Manhunt yields no results after shooting suspect seen going into Phoenix elementary school

Feb 22, 2024

Brunson Lee elementary school district sign...

Police were investigating a shooting near Brunson-Lee Elementary School in east Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

(Google Street View)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A manhunt came up empty after a shooting suspect was seen running into an elementary school before students arrived Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:30 a.m. near 48th Street and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Officers also observed property damage to the area.

The suspect was seen running into Brunson-Lee Elementary School near the shooting scene, police said.

Police announced around 7:45 a.m. that the school search was completed without anybody being arrested.

School officials were expected to send messages to parents about the opening. Brunson-Lee regularly starts classes at 8:30 a.m.

Parents were reminded that certain parts of the neighborhood could still be closed off due to the ongoing investigation.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

