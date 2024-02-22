Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa police arrest man accused of fatally stabbing a victim in his apartment

Feb 21, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:02 pm

Mesa homicide suspect arrested in connection to Feb. 4 murder...

Mario Ortiz Jr., pictured above, is 21 years old, police said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The Mesa Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a victim in early February, officials said on Wednesday.

Mesa police said Mario Ortiz Jr., 21, killed Kenneth Gordon, 29.

The homicide took place on Feb. 4 in an apartment building near Main Street and Power Road in Mesa, police said.

How did police find the Mesa homicide suspect?

Officials responded to the scene for a welfare check and found Gordon’s body at around 8:30 a.m. The apartment was open.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner discovered two puncture wounds on Gordon’s right thigh and ruled his death a homicide, according to Mesa police.

Mesa detectives identified Ortiz as a person of interest, police said.

Mesa homicide suspect already in custody, police said

During their investigation, they found out the Phoenix Police Department had detained Ortiz on a felony parole warrant, Mesa police said. They then arranged to interview him in Mesa.

RELATED STORIES

Ortiz admitted to being with Gordon at the time of his death but claimed he didn’t stab him, according to court documents related to his arrest.

He is facing one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of first-degree burglary and a felony parole warrant.

Ortiz is currently in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. His bond is set at $100,000.

What led up to the Mesa murder?

Ortiz told police he met Gordon at a bus stop, according to court documents.

Gordon allegedly asked Ortiz for illegal drugs, after which they walked to a nearby apartment to buy and use drugs. After that, Gordon returned to his apartment, court documents said.

Ortiz told police he later knocked on Gordon’s door so they could hang out and was let in, court documents said.

Trouble started when Ortiz tried to use Gordon’s phone, court documents said.

Gordon allegedly “forcefully grabbed the phone away” and “freaked out.”

Ortiz told police Gordon “came at him” with no weapons and Ortiz pushed him away, court documents said.

Ortiz allegedly told police he didn’t have a knife and didn’t know how Gordon was stabbed.

However, he admitted to stealing Gordon’s phone and leaving the apartment after he started bleeding, court documents said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kari Lake's many jabs at John McCain; daughter reacts...

Serena O'Sullivan

Kari Lake is ‘delusional’ for backpedaling on her anti-John McCain rhetoric, Meghan McCain says

Kari Lake told Barry Markson on Monday her many jabs at John McCain were jokes. Meghan McCain told KTAR on Wednesday she isn't buying it.

3 hours ago

Lester Paul Richmond was arrested in Alabama on Feb. 16, 2024, on animal cruelty charges. (Pike Cou...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale man accused in animal cruelty case arrested in Alabama

A Scottsdale man accused in an animal cruelty case was arrested Friday in Alabama, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Split image of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, left, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvi...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County’s top prosecutor at odds with Manhattan DA over violent crime suspect

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is accusing metro Phoenix’s top prosecutor of “playing political games” with a high-profile violent crime suspect.

7 hours ago

A look inside the South Concourse terminal expansion at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizo...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport debuts new terminal in time for spring travel season

After 18 months of construction, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport’s terminal expansion project is complete in time for the spring travel season.

8 hours ago

John Holmberg Amazing Arizonans KTAR News 92.3 FM...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Radio host John Holmberg dishes on voice work, stand-up comedy, more

Longtime Valley radio host John Holmberg is the latest guest on Mike Broomhead's Amazing Arizonans podcast, which celebrates greatness.

9 hours ago

Police are looking to identify suspects in an assault at a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vau...

Jim Sharpe

I hope I’m never NOT shocked by youth violence in the East Valley or elsewhere

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe hopes that the shock of youth violence in the East Valley and elsewhere doesn't go away because it gets normalized.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Mesa police arrest man accused of fatally stabbing a victim in his apartment