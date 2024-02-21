Close
Feb 21, 2024

Country music singers Dan + Shay announced a Phoenix stop this summer on the duo's upcoming tour.

PHOENIX — Country singers Dan + Shay announced a Phoenix stop this summer on the duo’s upcoming tour.

The pair will take their “2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour” to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 5.

Special guests Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe will also be in attendance at the Valley show.

Presales are already underway for Citi card members, and tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Dan + Shay quickly rose to fame in 2018 following the release of “Tequila.”

They found more success after collaborating with Justin Bieber in 2019 to release “10,000 Hours,” which ranked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 30 weeks.

The last time the duo performed in the Valley was at Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena in 2021.

Dan + Shay will begin the first leg of their tour on Feb. 29 in South Carolina and they will wrap the second-half of the tour on Sept. 21 in Colorado.

