PHOENIX — Shelter services will no longer be available at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus. AHS started the process to move the shelter to a new Papago Park campus this week.

The new campus at 5501 E. Van Buren St. in Phoenix has been a long time coming. The nonprofit broke ground on the facility in 2021. Its full name is the Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus.

The new shelter at Papago Park will officially open on March 6.

Why is AHS moving the Sunnyslope campus to the Papago Park campus?

A YouTube video showing construction on the site said operating from the Papago Park Campus will allow AHS to increase its trauma care capacity by 25%.

Additionally, the larger campus would enable AHS to find 24% more homes for dogs and cats.

AHS also said the new campus will help them provide 40% more affordable veterinary care to pets.

To commemorate the transition, AHS released old photos showing the early days of the Sunnyslope campus, which started serving local animals in 1957.

In the lobby of the new Papago Park campus will be a small café from Echo Coffee.

The two entities are strong partners. According to Echo Coffee’s website, 1% of every sale is donated to AHS to help animals in need.

