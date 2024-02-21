Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society closing Sunnyslope campus, new facility set to open in Phoenix

Feb 21, 2024, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Exterior image of the AHS Papago Park campus AHS shared this image, which shows what the campus will look like when it's open to the public. (Arizona Humane Society photo) The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Papago Park campus took place in 2021. (Arizona Humane Society photo) Now that the Sunnyslope campus is no longer in service, AHS shared several old photos of what it looked like in its early days. (Arizona Humane Society photo) The Sunnyslope campus has been around since 1957 and needed a replacement, AHS said. (Arizona Humane Society photo) The old photos AHS shared showed what the Sunnyslope campus looked like in its early days. (Arizona Humane Society photo)

PHOENIX — Shelter services will no longer be available at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus. AHS started the process to move the shelter to a new Papago Park campus this week.

The new campus at 5501 E. Van Buren St. in Phoenix has been a long time coming. The nonprofit broke ground on the facility in 2021. Its full name is the Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus.

The new shelter at Papago Park will officially open on March 6.

Why is AHS moving the Sunnyslope campus to the Papago Park campus?

A YouTube video showing construction on the site said operating from the Papago Park Campus will allow AHS to increase its trauma care capacity by 25%.

Additionally, the larger campus would enable AHS to find 24% more homes for dogs and cats.

RELATED STORIES

AHS also said the new campus will help them provide 40% more affordable veterinary care to pets.

To commemorate the transition, AHS released old photos showing the early days of the Sunnyslope campus, which started serving local animals in 1957.

In the lobby of the new Papago Park campus will be a small café from Echo Coffee.

The two entities are strong partners. According to Echo Coffee’s website, 1% of every sale is donated to AHS to help animals in need.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

photo of Raad Almansoori...

KTAR.com

Suspect in Arizona stabbings linked to murder of woman in New York

A man suspected in two recent Valley stabbings has been linked to the murder of a woman in a New York City hotel room in early February.

29 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How does APS justify raising rates amid inflation?

Ted Geisler, president of Arizona Public Service (APS), joined Jim Sharpe on Arizona’s Morning News to discuss how the company decided on an 11% increase on customers amid current inflation.

58 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How APS plans to keep service going, workers prepare for future winter storms

Ted Geisler, president of Arizona Public Service (APS), joined Jim Sharpe on Arizona’s Morning News to discuss how the company decided on an 11% increase on customers amid current inflation, as well as discussed how workers have used this past winter storm to prepare for future weather impacts. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News […]

1 hour ago

Amkor Technology to bring semiconductor facility to Peoria...

Serena O'Sullivan

Peoria City Council paves the way for new semiconductor packaging and test facility

Tempe-based Amkor Technology is set to launch an advanced semiconductor packaging and test facility in north Peoria, officials said.

3 hours ago

Paul Russell and Jake Hoot are among the scheduled performers for the Out of the Park Music Fest on...

KTAR.com

City of Surprise to close out spring training with music festival

Surprise will finish its spring training season by hosting a music festival on the final day of games in the West Valley city.

3 hours ago

Doctors at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix used the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation Sy...

Kevin Stone

Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix debuts new atrial fibrillation treatment

Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix is now treating atrial fibrillation with a new device that reduces the risk of complications.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Arizona Humane Society closing Sunnyslope campus, new facility set to open in Phoenix