ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye appoints new police chief to lead West Valley city

Feb 20, 2024, 3:00 PM

Bob Sanders will officially become the Buckeye police chief on March 3, 2024. (Buckeye Photo)...

Bob Sanders will officially become the Buckeye police chief on March 3, 2024. (Buckeye Photo)

(Buckeye Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Buckeye announced Tuesday it had promoted Bob Sanders to police chief after serving a decade as deputy police chief in the West Valley city.

Sanders, who is currently serving as Buckeye’s interim public safety director, has been deputy police chief since 2014, according to a press release from the city.

He replaces Larry Hall, who spent 10 years as the leader of the Buckeye Police Department.

Sanders will officially assume the role on March 3 and have a swearing in ceremony on March 5.

“I am honored to lead the Buckeye Police Department in this new capacity,” Sanders said in the release. “The men and women of this team serve with professionalism, integrity and compassion. I am inspired by them every day.

“With the support of city leaders and our generous community, I look forward to advancing the department’s mission to help others and keep our city safe.”

What to know about Buckeye’s new police chief

Sanders has degrees from two Arizona public institutions — Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.

His bachelor’s is in administration of justice from ASU. He then went on to get his master’s in education leadership from NAU.

Sanders is also a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Policing, the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and the California Police Chiefs Executive Leadership Institute Program.

