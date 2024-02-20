PHOENIX – West Valley firefighters rescued an elderly woman from an overnight house fire, authorities said.

Crews returning from another call early Tuesday, just after midnight, noticed smoke in the area and tracked it to a home in Goodyear’s Estrella Mountain Ranch community, the Goodyear Fire Department said.

An elderly man who was already outside the residence near Estrella Parkway and Elliot Road said his wife was still inside. Firefighters were able to locate the woman and get her out safely.

Crews from the Goodyear and Avondale fire departments and the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority got the flames under control.

“The fire appeared to be in the wall of the back bedroom. Crews made an aggressive attack to keep the fire in the room of origin and prevent it from spreading,” Goodyear Fire Capt. Kevin Boyd said in a press release.

The occupants, who were medically evaluated at the scene and refused further treatment, will be displaced for an unknown period of time.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

