PHOENIX — A downtown Phoenix high-rise apartment tower that has been under construction for nearly two years recently reached a milestone ahead of its anticipated summer opening.

Saiya, at First Avenue and McKinley Street in the Roosevelt Row area, had its last beam placed on the 23-story project, according to a Thursday press release.

“Saiya will provide Phoenix with a unique combination of extraordinary metropolitan transit accessibility, as well as cultural approachability,” Oz Friedmann, principal at Hatteras Sky, which is developing the project, said in the release.

“We are excited to offer residents immediate access to a vast array of local art, commercial attractions and existing community spaces.”

The tower will feature 389 residential units, and 12,550 square feet of street-level retail and restaurant space.

Amenities in the tower include two pools, one of which is on the rooftop with a kitchen and bar lounge, along with elevated outdoor courtyards, a fitness center, game room and dog park.

“With tower cranes dotting the skyline as Phoenix experiences rapid growth, being a part of the construction of Saiya is a testament to the city’s upward trajectory,” Heath White, senior project manager for contractor JE Dunn, said in the release.

“We are not just creating a building, but a landmark that will contribute to the vibrancy of this thriving urban community.”

