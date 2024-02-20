Close
Mexican singer Peso Pluma to stop in Phoenix on ‘Exodo’ tour this fall

Feb 20, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:09 pm

Peso pluma singing on Mesa's Sloan Park stage in 2023....

Peso Pluma performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Mexican singer Peso Pluma announced a stop in Phoenix on his upcoming tour, officials said.

The singer is bringing the “Exodo” tour to Footprint Center on Sept. 23.

The first presale starts at noon on Wednesday for fans who are Citi cardmembers through the Citi Entertainment Program. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Peso Pluma got into music in his adolescent years, writing his own lyrics as a teen and learning how to play a guitar by watching YouTube videos.

The 24-year-old Mexican singer’s third album “Genesis” reached No. 3 on Billboard’s 200 in 2023, and he also finally cracked the Hot 100 list with “Ella Baila Sola,” a collaboration with Eslabon Armado, reaching No. 4.

Other songs with significant amounts of streams, include “Qlona,” “Lady Gaga” and “Igual Que Un Angel,” according to Billboard.

The last time Peso Pluma performed in the Valley was at TikTok in the Mix at Mesa’s Sloan Park in December 2023, according to setlist.fm.

