PHOENIX — Flagstaff-based Noble Ground Coffee will celebrate its first Mesa café with a grand opening on Friday. Guests will have a chance to win signed Phoenix Suns merchandise, according to an official announcement.

The free swag comes from Noble Ground Coffee’s role as the official coffee of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury. The companies penned a three-year partnership in May 2023, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

The new Mesa location at 1134 S. Stapley Drive ups the brand’s total number of cafés to four.

The brand is unique because it serves “coffee with a cause,” according to Tim O’Neal, the CEO of the coffee chain’s parent company, Thrive Services Group.

“Noble Ground Coffee offers a great community space for people to gather and share ideas and inspiration,” O’Neal said in a statement. “Profits from every cup of coffee you purchase help support social service programs like education and housing for our neighbors in need.”

Profits will support local nonprofits like Goodwill of Arizona, the announcement said. Noble Ground Coffee will also help fund the Spark Community Schools expansion, which helps underserved students.

The Mesa café will be open Mondays to Sundays from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. In addition to coffee, the location will offer macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, cold brews and signature drinks like the “Honeycomb espresso,” which has honey and vanilla. The store will also offer the brand’s “Noble Goodness” espresso, which has white chocolate and Irish crème flavors.

There are also croissants, muffins, sandwiches, breakfast burritos and various other types of baked goods.

