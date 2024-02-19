Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police ask public to help identify 2 teens accused of robbing victims at gunpoint

Feb 19, 2024, 10:15 AM

robbing victims at gunpoint...

The two suspects are accused of threatening victims in a Walmart parking lot in May 2023. (Silent Witness photos)

(Silent Witness photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Silent Witness announced a $1,000 reward on Saturday for anyone who can help them catch two teens accused of robbing victims at gunpoint in Phoenix.

The suspects threatened two victims in a Walmart parking lot near Encanto Boulevard and 75th Avenue, according to Silent Witness.

The two victims were walking to their vehicle on May 21, 2023, when the two suspects demanded their gold chains, police said.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled up his shirt to show he had a black handgun.

He threatened to shoot and one victim gave them his gold chain while the other victim yelled for help, police said.

The suspects allegedly fled on foot and are still at large.

What do the teens accused of robbing victims at gunpoint look like?

Police described one of the suspects as an 18-year-old Hispanic man who is around 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs around 185 pounds and has brown eyes and a heavy-set build.

He also wore a white Bass Pro Shops hat and a red T-shirt that said “In loving Memory.” A distinctive tattoo on the back of his right hand says “Nado,” police said.

The other suspect was described as an 18-year-old Hispanic man who is thin, weighs around 140 pounds and is around 5 feet 6 inches tall. He wore a black Tommy Hilfiger jacket, blue jeans and white Air Force One shoes.

Police shared this video with the public, which shows the suspects walking in and around the Walmart.

