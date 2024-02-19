Close
Grant-funded transitional housing project opens at motel in northern Arizona

Feb 19, 2024, 7:15 AM

(AZHF photo)

PHOENIX — A Travelodge motel in northern Arizona has become a grant-funded transitional housing project called JoJo’s Place after undergoing a facelift.

Located on Route 66 in Flagstaff, JoJo’s Place was planned and put into action by Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona to help alleviate homelessness.

JoJo’s Place will feature 44 studio apartments housing low-income residents, who will be paying rent dependent upon their household income.

The transitional housing project celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 as it opened its services.

How did the Flagstaff transitional housing project get its funding?

JoJo’s Place received most of its funding from the Arizona Housing Fund (AZHF), including a $150,000 grant.

The AZHF is one part of the Arizona Community Foundation which receives most of its funding from real estate professionals who donate some of the money made by selling homes through the AZHF Escrow Donation Program.

The grant used on this project was not included among the $850,000 in grants announced roughly a year ago when the AZHF first issued grants.

