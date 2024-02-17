PHOENIX — Convicted murderer Daniel Cahill, who was on the run after escaping house arrest, was apprehended by an Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Fugitive Apprehension Unit on Saturday.

The Tempe Police Department confirmed to KTAR News 92.3 it was among local law enforcement working with the ADCRR to bring Cahill back in to custody.

Cahill, who is 5-foot-10 and 149 pounds, was apprehended Saturday around 4:30 p.m. without incident and will be booked at an Arizona State Prison Complex in Phoenix on a violation of community supervision.

Cahill was first sentenced to prison in 1980 for first-degree murder and later convicted of second-degree escape in 1992. He was classified as a maximum- and highest-custody risk several times throughout his time in prison.

He was granted house arrest outside of prison in April 2023, a move opposed by Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, and was being held in a “community placement in Maricopa County” when he absconded, according to the ADCRR.

Cahill was on the run over a three-day span before being apprehended and brought back into custody.

