Phoenix man who sexually abused daughters for years could spend rest of life in prison

Feb 16, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:22 pm

black and white stock image of an empty prison cell shot through the bars...

Samuel Rhyner faces a possible sentence of life in prison after being found guilty Feb. 8, 2024, of sexually abusing a daughter and stepdaughter. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Phoenix father who sexually abused a daughter and stepdaughter throughout their childhoods faces the possibility of life in prison after being convicted on 11 felony counts, authorities announced Friday.

Samuel Rhyner, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced April 12 after a jury found him guilty Feb. 8 on the following charges:

  • Six counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
  • One count of sexual abuse.
  • Two counts of kidnapping.
  • Two counts of molestation of a child.

The crimes carry a penalty of up to six life sentences, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

How was sexually abusive father caught?

In June 2020, a family member told police Rhyner had sexually abused the two girls over the course of their childhoods, according to prosecutors. One of the victims was 4 years old when the abuse started.

Rhyner was arrested in April 2021, according to online court records.

“This individual exploited his position as a father figure to cause his daughters unspeakable harm,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release. “I want to commend the work of our prosecutors as this was a particularly difficult case because the victims are related and multiple witnesses were located out of state.”

