PHOENIX — Multiple people were detained Friday morning after police officers were involved in a shooting in Mesa, authorities said.

A Mesa Police Department spokesperson said the scene was “very active” as of around 9 a.m. and asked the public to avoid the area of Mahoney Avenue and Barkley, which is just south of Main Street between Stapley Drive and Gilbert Road.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.