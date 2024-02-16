Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Several subjects detained after shooting involving police officers in Mesa

Feb 16, 2024, 9:30 AM

File photo of a Mesa, Arizona, police vehicle...

Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting on Feb. 16, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Multiple people were detained Friday morning after police officers were involved in a shooting in Mesa, authorities said.

A Mesa Police Department spokesperson said the scene was “very active” as of around 9 a.m. and asked the public to avoid the area of Mahoney Avenue and Barkley, which is just south of Main Street between Stapley Drive and Gilbert Road.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

