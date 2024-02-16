Close
ARIZONA NEWS

More details released about police shooting in Mesa, but investigation continues

Feb 16, 2024, 9:30 AM | Updated: 1:40 pm

Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting on Feb. 16, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody in Mesa after police officers fired shots Friday morning, but it isn’t yet clear what prompted the gunfire, authorities said.

The incident started when a vehicle reported stolen in Tempe was tracked to a home in the area of Mahoney Avenue and Barkley, just south of Main Street between Stapley Drive and Gilbert Road.

The vehicle was unoccupied when it was located around 8:30 a.m., and two officers called for backup in order to set up a perimeter around the area, Detective Brandi Myers of the Mesa Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM about four hours later.

“Around that time, a 25-year-old man came out of the house and approached a stolen vehicle,” Myers said. “This is where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

“The details of how that officer-involved shooting occurred, or why, are still in the middle of the investigation.”

Two officers fired handguns Myers said. Other responding officers used a bean bag gun and taser on the suspect and took him into custody.

What happened after Mesa suspect was taken into custody?

The man was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and has since been released and cleared to be booked into jail on felony charges, Myers said.

Police were still at the scene Friday afternoon working to clear the house.

“We’re waiting for search warrants to get authorized to allow our SWAT units to go in and make sure nobody else is inside, nobody else is hurt, and that it is safe to proceed with the investigation,” Myers said.

Myers said a knife was found at the scene.

“We are looking at that angle and whether that knife was part of why the officer-involved shooting occurred, but … we won’t know until we speak to all parties involved and look at the body-worn camera,” she said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

