ARIZONA NEWS

Chunk of I-10 closed this weekend for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work

Feb 16, 2024, 8:12 AM

Aerial view of a new bridge at Interstate 10 and 48th Street, part of the Broadway Curve Improvemen...

The Broadway Curve Improvement Project includes a new bridge at Interstate 10 and 48th Street in Phoenix. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will create a significant obstacle for Valley drivers this weekend.

There also will be a full closure and two stretches with lane restrictions in the East Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The biggest impediment for Valley drivers will be the closure of eastbound I-10 from the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange in Phoenix through the Broadway Curve to US 60 in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

All ramps to eastbound I-10 will be closed between Third Street and Baseline Road during the freeway closure, including from southbound SR 51 and the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

In addition, the southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 and the southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue will be closed.

How can drivers avoid eastbound I-10 closure?

Drivers heading from Phoenix toward the East Valley are advised to take the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway and then take either US 60 or the Loop 202 Santan Freeway west to connect with eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Motorists from the West Valley have the option of taking the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway and picking up eastbound I-10 in the Ahwatukee/Chandler area.

The $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

What other Valley freeways are restricted this weekend?

All of this weekend’s other metro Phoenix freeway restrictions are in the East Valley.

Eastbound US 60 will be closed from the Loop 202 to Crismon Road in east Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement upgrades. Both Loop 202 ramps and the Power Road ramp to eastbound US 60 will also be closed.

Drivers can take Baseline Road or Southern Avenue from the Loop 202 to bypass the closure.

Motorists in two other areas will see temporary lane restrictions starting Sunday night.

The northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway in Tempe will be reduced to one lane from Guadalupe Road to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for striping work.

Finally, the westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be limited to one or two lanes nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday-Tuesday in areas between Val Vista Drive and Arizona Avenue in Gilbert and Chandler for pavement maintenance. There could be temporary ramp closures in the area until the work is finished Wednesday morning.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

