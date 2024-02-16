Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Sky Harbor bolsters connections with Mexico through new nonstop route to Tijuana

Feb 16, 2024, 7:05 AM | Updated: 7:06 am

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


Mariachi playing music at Sky Harbor Airport. Mayor Kate Gallego speaking at event for Sky Harbor.

PHOENIX — American Airlines at Sky Harbor International Airport started offering nonstop flights between Phoenix and Tijuana, Mexico on Thursday.

That makes Phoenix the sole U.S. destination for Tijuana, according to a statement from Sky Harbor.

The Phoenix-to-Tijuana flights will depart at 11:15 a.m. and arrive at Phoenix at 2:42 p.m. daily. Passengers will travel to the Tijuana International Airport, which provides service to more than 40 destinations within Mexico.

Passengers will fly on Embraer 175 and Bombardier CRJ700 aircrafts.

“This marks continued investment in partnership between Arizona, Phoenix and Mexico. Tijuana is a gateway to incredible air service throughout Mexico, but it’s also a very important destination,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said at an event at the airport.

“Baja California and Arizona share many things in common, including robust industries in semiconductors. This will help grow those relationships in our economy.”

How the new flights from Phoenix to Tijuana will impact Valley economy

International flights like this have critical economic benefits to the Valley’s economy, Sky Harbor said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights were estimated to contribute an annual economic impact of $3 billion.

This is the 14th Mexican destination American Airlines serves from Phoenix Sky Harbor. International flights provide important economic benefits to the community.

Gallego said the city and Mexico share strong trade and tourism connections.

“This new direct route to Tijuana further reinforces our partnership,” Gallego said in a statement. “We expect the new flight to generate $10 million in economic impact every year and ultimately help us on our mission to diversify and fortify Phoenix’s growing economy, particularly in the manufacturing industry.”

