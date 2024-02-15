Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Jennifer Lopez announces Phoenix stop this summer on first tour in 5 years

Feb 15, 2024, 11:00 AM

Iconic entertainer Jennifer Lopez will make a stop in Phoenix on July 9, 2024, during her "This Is ...

Iconic entertainer Jennifer Lopez will make a stop in Phoenix on July 9, 2024, during her "This Is Me ... Now The Tour!" (Getty Images Photo)

(Getty Images Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Iconic entertainer Jennifer Lopez announced a stop in Phoenix this summer on her upcoming tour.

The multi-talented performer will bring her “This Is Me … Now The Tour” to Footprint Center on July 9.

The first presale starts Tuesday for fans who register on the JLo fan club website. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

The concert takes place the same night as New Kids on the Block’s show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Lopez started her career as a dancer before getting into movies and then music in the 1990s. She developed into a pop culture force as a entrepreneur, fashion designer and television personality.

JLo’s most popular songs include “I’m Real,” “Ain’t It Funny,” “If You Had My Love” and “All I Have,” each of which secured the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The last time she performed in Phoenix was in June 2019, according to setlist.fm.

Jennifer Lopez announces Phoenix stop this summer on first tour in 5 years