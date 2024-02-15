Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pistons player arrested after allegedly punching Suns player before game in Phoenix

Feb 15, 2024, 6:21 AM | Updated: 6:22 am

Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons reacts after receiving a technical foul during the second qua...

Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons reacts after receiving a technical foul during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. Stewart was arrested after allegedly punching the Suns' Drew Eubanks before a game in Phoenix on Feb. 14, 2024. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested for assault Wednesday for punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks at the arena hours before the teams played.

Phoenix police said Stewart was issued a citation and released. Stewart was already listed as out for the game because of a sprained left ankle. Eubanks had six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes in the Suns’ 116-100 victory.

Eubanks said before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena. He said an argument started and they were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was fine for the game, though police say he sustained a minor injury.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the Suns said in a statement. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

RELATED STORIES

The Pistons said they were aware of the incident.

“We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities,” the team said.

Pistons coach Monty Williams, fired by Phoenix after last season, said he thought the Suns should not have weighed in with their statement.

“The thing is to get all of the information. The NBA will do an investigation,” Williams said. “For me to come here and make a statement would be a bit irresponsible. I know the Suns said it was unprovoked; I think that is irresponsible for sure. You really don’t know.

“That did not need to happen. There is a time for the information to be gathered and then you can make a statement.”

Stewart was involved in an on-court altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James in 2021 that saw Stewart suspended for two games and James for one.

“Keep the game first. There’s a lot of noise,” Suns star Kevin Durant said. “It’s unfortunate what happened before the game, it’s supposed to be a brotherhood. But I also understand, dudes get into stuff. We try to avoid that in this league, hopefully we can move on from it. We all support Drew.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Goodyear Police Department released this sketch depicting an unidentified man found dead on Jan...

KTAR.com

West Valley police seek help identifying man found dead in desert area

Police in the West Valley are asking the public for help identifying a man was found dead in a desert area last month.

27 minutes ago

Google Street View image of the Many Fine Things Gallery and Bisbee Oil & Vinegar storefronts in Bi...

KTAR.com

Fire tears through 2 businesses in Bisbee’s historic downtown district

An overnight fire tore through two businesses on historic Main Street in downtown Bisbee, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Human trafficking sting in Scottsdale leads to 158 arrests...

KTAR.com

Operation targeting human trafficking in Scottsdale leads to 158 arrests

A recent multi-agency operation targeting human trafficking in Scottsdale led to the arrests of 158 people, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Arizona Sen. T.J. Shope is sponsoring a bill that would make "magic mushrooms" legal for medicinal ...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Sen. TJ Shope believes ‘magic mushrooms’ could help those suffering from PTSD

Arizona Republican Sen. T.J. Shope is hoping to pass a bill that would legalize "magic mushrooms" with the purpose of helping those suffering from PTSD.

5 hours ago

A woman checks liquids in a nursing home....

Serena O'Sullivan

Health care report says Arizona will have the nation’s biggest nursing shortage in 2025

The nursing shortage in Arizona will be the worst in the nation's in 2025, according to the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis.

5 hours ago

Eastgate Plaza groundbreaking. (Photo by Scott Foust)...

SuElen Rivera

Real estate firm breaks ground on Eastgate Plaza mixed-use development in Mesa

In a bid to reshape Mesa's landscape, one real estate company recently broke ground on its expansive mixed-use development project.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Pistons player arrested after allegedly punching Suns player before game in Phoenix