ARIZONA NEWS

Man who allegedly shot at Phoenix officers gets hit by return fire

Feb 13, 2024, 7:30 AM | Updated: 1:56 pm

A man who allegedly shot at police Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, 2024, in Phoenix was taken to a hospital after getting hit by return fire. (X Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man who allegedly shot at police Tuesday morning is in the hospital after getting hit by return fire, authorities said.

Officers responded to 911 calls for help an an apartment complex in the area of 19th Avenue and Berridge Lane, north of Bethany Home Road, around 6:40 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They were confronted by a man with a gun in a residence when they reached the scene, which is near the Abrazo Central Campus hospital.

The suspect then jumped over a fence into an alley, where he was shot by officers.

“That man fired at officers; officers returned fire. I can confirm that the man was struck,” Sgt. Brian Bower said during a press conference.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, Bower said. No officers or members of the community were injured.

Multiple roads remained closed in the area while the incident was under investigation.

No other details were made available.

This is a developing story.

