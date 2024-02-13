PHOENIX — A 38-year-old man was accused of fatally shooting his parents at their north Phoenix home on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the home near 32nd Street and Bell Road around 5:15 a.m. after the caller, later identified as Jim Miller, said that his father shot and killed his mother before turning the gun on himself, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found 73-year-old Sam Miller and 72-year-old Marjorie Valentine dead with gunshot wounds.

Jim Miller was detained and later told officers he had shot his parents sometime during the night, police said.

Another person was found in the house unharmed.

Miller was booked on two counts of first-degree murder.

No other information was available.

