PHOENIX — The East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) is set to open HopeTech – an affordable, apartment-style complex for young adults aging out of the foster system.

EVIT held a ceremonial beam signing at the school’s main campus in Mesa to highlight how the project will help students receive an education.

At the event, EVIT Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson said 77% of foster youths don’t complete their high school education on-time or at all.

“A child of a migrant farmer is more likely to finish high school than a foster youth,” Wilson said. “We said that isn’t acceptable and we said that we thought we could have a creative solution.”

He also said foster youths have the most difficult time completing school out of any subgroup.

HopeTech allows students a cheap place to live while they work toward their high school diploma, G.E.D. or just complete classes at EVIT.

Governor Katie Hobbs – who is a former social worker – said having little to no access to affordable housing can be a major barrier for those wanting an education.

“Having a stable place to call their own will not only provide a sense of security and empower these students, it will also allow them to focus on planning for their futures and gaining the skills that they’ll need to be successful,” Hobbs said.

The building is expected to be finished by July and in time for the Fall semester. The pilot program will accept 16 students to start and rent will be $500 maximum per student.

