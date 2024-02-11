Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 man pronounced dead in early morning shooting at Taco Bell in Surprise

Feb 11, 2024, 9:11 AM | Updated: 9:12 am

Police said that the teen admitted to detectives that he sent the bomb threat message. (Facebook Photo/Surprise Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One man was killed in a shooting in Surprise early on Sunday morning, according to Surprise Police.

The man was found dead near a Taco Bell after officers responded to the scene for reports of a man with a gun, according to a release.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Prasada Parkway and Waddell Road just east of the Loop 303.

Police said there were no other people injured and no outstanding suspects.

Life-saving measures were taken at the scene but the man still passed away from the injuries.

No further information was provided.

