Father and stepson arrested in Buckeye home invasion case

PHOENIX — A man and his stepson have been arrested following an investigation into a home invasion in Buckeye.

According to police, the two men were taken into custody on Wednesday at separate locations.

The invasion occurred at a home near Globe Avenue and 257th Lane on Dec. 14, according to a press release.

Two armed men allegedly entered the home, assaulted a person and stole jewelry before leaving the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police used images captured by the home’s security cameras and identified the suspects as Sennecaa Pentard, 43, and Da Lohn Young, 22.

Buckeye police submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. A grand jury indicted both suspects on charges of burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Pentard was arrested in Avondale. Young was arrested in Dallas, Texas.

