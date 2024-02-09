Close
ARIZONA NEWS

No daytime rain in Friday forecast, but weather not done impacting WM Phoenix Open

Feb 9, 2024, 10:26 AM

The 16th hole of the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course can be seen on Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, the...

The 16th hole of the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course can be seen on Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, the second day of the WM Phoenix Open. The first day of the pro golf tournament was marred by rain. (KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)

(KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — While there isn’t any rain expected during Friday’s daylight hours, the weather disrupted WM Phoenix Open activities for a third consecutive day.

In addition, metro Phoenix has a strong chance of seeing more rain starting late Friday or early Saturday, which could create more problems for the Valley’s annual PGA Tour event.

Day 2 of the pro golf tournament was scheduled to begin at 7:20 a.m. Friday, but the start was pushed back multiple times because of frost on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course. Play officially got underway at 9:13 a.m.

The competition already was behind schedule after a 3.5-hour rain delay Thursday afternoon prevented the completion of the first round before play was suspended due to darkness at 6:10 p.m.

When will it rain again in the Valley?

Although it’s unclear whether there will be enough daylight to finish the first round and complete the entire second round on Friday, the weather isn’t expected to be a problem after the morning thaw.

“We have mostly clear skies and … through most of the day today we should at least see some sun, but it will just be pretty cold with temperatures in the mid/upper 50s,” Chris Kuhlman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

Kuhlman said the next round of showers is expected to start in the midnight-3 a.m. range.

“It will be pretty persistent for a few hours, and then during the morning hours on Saturday it will just be kind of scattered-type variety showers,” he said.

The multiday weather event that began when an atmospheric river storm system flowed into Arizona on Wednesday will then start to fizzle out, Kuhlman said.

“Realistically, the last chance of rain we’re going to see is probably mid-afternoon Saturday,” he said. “And then Sunday it looks to be clearing up. It’s still going to be below-normal temperatures, highs in the low 60s, but at least we’ll be pretty much sunny skies.”

How has the weather impacted the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?

The WM Phoenix Open weather woes started Wednesday, when the Annexus Pro-Am was called off after an afternoon storm pelted the course with rain and hail.

Wednesday’s precipitation made the grass field parking areas unusable, and the lots remained closed as least through Friday. Tournament officials are encouraging attendees to get dropped off or use rideshare services. Drivers are being diverted to the lots at WestWorld of Scottsdale and Salt River Fields, where they can use free shuttle services to get to the golf course.

Thursday’s weather delay, which ran from 12:30 to 4 p.m., prevented about half of the field from completing their rounds.

How much rain has fallen in Phoenix this week?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, received 0.56 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Totals ranged mostly from 0.5 to 1.25 inches across the Valley, with some areas in the foothills and mountainous terrain north and east of Phoenix getting over 1.5 inches.

The forecast calls for warming trend that starts Monday, with highs reaching the 70s by midweek.

Phoenix has already received 1.15 inches of rain this month, nearly an inch more than normal for the first eight days of February.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

No daytime rain in Friday forecast, but weather not done impacting WM Phoenix Open