PHOENIX — Traffic will be restricted on three East Valley freeways this weekend for road improvement and construction projects, transportation officials said.

The only full closure will be in far east Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound US 60 will be closed from Loop 202 to Crismon Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work.

As part of the project, the Power Road on-ramp to eastbound US 60 and both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound US 60 will also be closed.

Drivers can take Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to bypass the closure.

🚧 US 60 EB closed between Loop 202 and Crismon Road.

🚧 I-10 WB transition ramp to US 60 EB closed. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWIEyS pic.twitter.com/lZ3pcLIM1E — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 9, 2024

What else should metro Phoenix drivers watch out for this weekend?

Two stretches of freeway will have lane restrictions this weekend.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to three lanes from U.S. 60 to State Route 143 in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for sign work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 and the Baseline Road on-ramp to westbound I-10 will also be closed at that time.

Meanwhile, a long stretch of the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be narrowed to one or two lanes overnight Sunday through Wednesday. The restrictions will be in place from Dobson Road to Val Vista Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night for pavement maintenance.

Ramps in the area will be temporarily closed on a rolling basis while the work is underway.

Similar restrictions will be implemented in the westbound lanes Feb. 18-21.

Inclement weather and other factors could result in changes to the work scheduled, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.