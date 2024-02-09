Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT opens vote for 10 finalists in its Name-A-Snowplow contest

Feb 9, 2024, 4:05 AM

Name-A-Snowplow contest: Vote on 10 finalists to pick future name...

The public submitted around 3,400 potential snowplow names. Votes on the 10 finalists are now open. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The public has until Thursday to pick three new names that will go up on the side of Arizona snowplow cabs. It’s the second year the Arizona Department of Transportation launched its Name-A-Snowplow contest.

The yearly event challenges Arizonans to come up with creative names for three of the 200 snowplows in ADOT’s fleet. Officials whittled down the roughly 3,400 entries last month to present the public with its 10 finalists.

“Arizona drivers participating in this contest help highlight the important work our snowplow operators perform during each winter storm to help everyone get home safely,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a statement.

ADOT’s Thursday announcement said snowplow operators work around the clock to clear the highways of ice and snow. Never try to pass a snowplow and slow down to give it extra room, ADOT added. It also advised drivers to stay at least four car-lengths behind snowplows because plowed snow can create a cloud that reduces visibility.

What’s your favorite Name-A-Snowplow finalist?

Voters can go to ADOT’s website to vote for their favorite names. The three names that have the most votes by the time voting ends will be the winners.

RELATED STORIES

– Blizzard Buster
– Cinder Claus
– Fast and Flurryous
– Flake 48
– Mogollon Monster
– Plower Express
– Scoopacabra
– Scooperstition
– Snowbi-Wan Kenobi
– Squall-E

Winning names will be placed on the driver’s side of three snowplow cabs, according to ADOT’s announcement.

“It’s fantastic that thousands of people came up with clever names,” Toth said. “I can’t wait to see the winners!”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Immigration and foreign aid bill dead: Sen. Mark Kelly voices mind...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sen. Mark Kelly mourns death of border bill in Republican-led Senate: ‘This is a shameful day’

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly condemned Republicans for shooting down an immigration and foreign aid bill during a Thursday Senate floor speech.

59 minutes ago

The Business Connect event occurred in January ahead of the April Final Four in Glendale. (KTAR New...

KTAR.com

Event company Themers is among Valley businesses benefitting from Business Connect

Valley business leaders are bringing back the Business Connect program for the increased activity around the Final Four this spring.

1 hour ago

Sports scams are spiking before Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sports scams are spiking before Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open, Arizona attorney general warns

Sports scams are rising now that the WM Phoenix Open play kicked off Thursday and Super Bowl LVIII is around the corner, officials said.

1 hour ago

A $50,000 Arizona Lottery ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ric...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket hitting for $150K sold at Safeway in Chandler

A lucky purchaser of a Powerball ticket sold at a Safeway in Chandler for Wednesday's drawing is set to be $150,000 richer.

9 hours ago

Multiple fire trucks arrived to Landmark Towers in Phoenix to address a high-rise fire Thursday eve...

Serena O'Sullivan

High rise fire breaks out in Landmark Towers in Phoenix, several fire trucks on the scene

A high-rise fire broke out in downtown Phoenix at around 7 p.m., requiring a fleet of fire trucks, KTAR News 92.3 FM's Felisa Cardenas said.

10 hours ago

The Arizona Legislature agreed Feb. 8, 2024, to give counties more time to tally votes after county...

Associated Press

Arizona approaching deadline for giving counties more time to count votes

The Arizona Legislature agreed Thursday to give counties more time to tally votes after county officials complained that a 2022 change in law would make it difficult to complete counting votes in time if the results were close enough to trigger a mandatory recount.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

ADOT opens vote for 10 finalists in its Name-A-Snowplow contest