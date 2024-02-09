Name-A-Snowplow contest: Vote on 10 finalists to pick future name...

PHOENIX – The public has until Thursday to pick three new names that will go up on the side of Arizona snowplow cabs. It’s the second year the Arizona Department of Transportation launched its Name-A-Snowplow contest.

The yearly event challenges Arizonans to come up with creative names for three of the 200 snowplows in ADOT’s fleet. Officials whittled down the roughly 3,400 entries last month to present the public with its 10 finalists.

“Arizona drivers participating in this contest help highlight the important work our snowplow operators perform during each winter storm to help everyone get home safely,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a statement.

ADOT’s Thursday announcement said snowplow operators work around the clock to clear the highways of ice and snow. Never try to pass a snowplow and slow down to give it extra room, ADOT added. It also advised drivers to stay at least four car-lengths behind snowplows because plowed snow can create a cloud that reduces visibility.

What’s your favorite Name-A-Snowplow finalist?

Voters can go to ADOT’s website to vote for their favorite names. The three names that have the most votes by the time voting ends will be the winners.

– Blizzard Buster

– Cinder Claus

– Fast and Flurryous

– Flake 48

– Mogollon Monster

– Plower Express

– Scoopacabra

– Scooperstition

– Snowbi-Wan Kenobi

– Squall-E

Winning names will be placed on the driver’s side of three snowplow cabs, according to ADOT’s announcement.

“It’s fantastic that thousands of people came up with clever names,” Toth said. “I can’t wait to see the winners!”

