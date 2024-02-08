PHOENIX – Many flights were delayed Thursday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because of cloudy conditions near the ground, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the Arizona’s largest airport at 8:15 a.m., citing “low ceilings.”

The ground stop was lifted around 9 a.m. and a ground delay advisory was issued. The ground delay said flights were expected to be delayed by an average of 20 minutes through 5 p.m.

The FAA posted a trend chart indicating the following projected average delays for each hour of the day:

9 a.m.: 91 minutes.

10 a.m.: 55 minutes.

11 a.m.: 29 minutes.

Noon: 28 minutes.

1 p.m.: 19 minutes.

2 p.m.: 11 minutes.

3 p.m.: 6 minutes.

4 p.m.: 5 minutes.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 100 flights into or out of Sky Harbor were delayed as of 9:30 a.m.

Phoenix wasn’t the only location where air travel was impacted by weather conditions. The FAA said clouds and rain could cause delays in Chicago and Minneapolis and slow flights in Dallas, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

