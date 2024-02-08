Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Cloudy conditions delay flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Feb 8, 2024, 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:37 am

File photo of a scenic view of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport....

The Federal Aviation Administration said flights were delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday morning, Feb. 8, 2024, because of cloudy conditions. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Many flights were delayed Thursday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because of cloudy conditions near the ground, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the Arizona’s largest airport at 8:15 a.m., citing “low ceilings.”

The ground stop was lifted around 9 a.m. and a ground delay advisory was issued. The ground delay said flights were expected to be delayed by an average of 20 minutes through 5 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

The FAA posted a trend chart indicating the following projected average delays for each hour of the day:

  • 9 a.m.: 91 minutes.
  • 10 a.m.: 55 minutes.
  • 11 a.m.: 29 minutes.
  • Noon: 28 minutes.
  • 1 p.m.: 19 minutes.
  • 2 p.m.: 11 minutes.
  • 3 p.m.: 6 minutes.
  • 4 p.m.: 5 minutes.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 100 flights into or out of Sky Harbor were delayed as of 9:30 a.m.

Phoenix wasn’t the only location where air travel was impacted by weather conditions. The FAA said clouds and rain could cause delays in Chicago and Minneapolis and slow flights in Dallas, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

56° | 40°
54° and mostly cloudy

Arizona News

Preston Lord was killed after being attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. ...

KTAR.com

Here’s a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, Gilbert Goons, East Valley youth violence

Here's a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, the Gilbert Goons and youth violence that has occurred in the East Valley.

15 minutes ago

A downpour interrupted activities at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday, Feb....

Kevin Stone

More rain expected across Valley as WM Phoenix open tees off in Scottsdale

Another round of rain is expected to hit the Valley on Thursday, potentially disrupting WM Phoenix Open activities for the second consecutive day.

1 hour ago

Crime scene tape blocking area off...

KTAR.com

Body of man found near Phoenix freeway; murder investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead near a freeway in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Damon Allred

Scottsdale mansion with private ice skating rink listed for $12.5 million

A 12,000-square foot home in the Arcadia Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale was listed for $12.5 million, highlighted by an ice rink.

6 hours ago

Sarah Liguori was appointed to a vacant seat in the Arizona House for a second time. (sarahliguori....

Damon Allred

Sarah Liguori appointed to replace Jennifer Longdon as state Representative

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Sarah Liguori to replace Jennifer Longdon as representative in the Arizona House.

6 hours ago

Andretti Indoor Karting & Gaming plans to open in Chandler on Feb. 28. (Andretti photo)...

Damon Allred

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games announces Chandler grand opening

The Andretti Indoor Karting & Games entertainment center on Cooper Road near the Loop 202 in Chandler now has a date for its grand opening.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Cloudy conditions delay flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport