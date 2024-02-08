Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix shooting leaves teen in critical condition, police say

Feb 7, 2024, 6:00 PM

House party shooting in west Phoenix 1 dead...

Officials haven't said what led up to the shooting or if a suspect has been apprehended. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A teen is in critical condition after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Phoenix, officials said.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road at around 3:15 p.m. They found the teen with “at least one” gunshot wound, police said.

The teen was transferred to the local hospital with serious injuries and is currently in “critical but stable” condition, police said.

Phoenix PD has not said what caused the shooting or whether it has identified any suspects.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This image taken from video provided by the New York City Police Department shows police officers c...

KTAR.com

4 migrants arrested in Phoenix on suspicion of attacking police officers in New York

Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol and the Dept. of Homeland Security arrested four migrants in a Phoenix bus on Monday.

1 hour ago

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Damon Allred

Optima partners with MFA for new Scottsdale residential development

Development firm Optima has started construction on its newest residential development in Arizona called Optima McDowell Mountain Village.

2 hours ago

Cave Creek Walmart shooting: Two teens arrested by MCSO...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 teens arrested for shooting incident at Valley Walmart last month

Two teens suspected of shooting at a Walmart in Cave Creek have been arrested, officials announced Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Blurry screenshot security camera footage showing burglars leaving a Scottsdale residence in Novemb...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix riddled by thefts linked to South American organized crime groups

Valley law enforcement agencies are working together to combat a recent wave of thefts linked to South American organized crime groups.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How Scottsdale police are trying to prevent more burglaries

Mike Broomhead recaps his conversation with Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther on the recent burglaries in the city. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ […]

5 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Phoenix shooting leaves teen in critical condition, police say