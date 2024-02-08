Phoenix shooting leaves teen in critical condition, police say

PHOENIX — A teen is in critical condition after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Phoenix, officials said.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road at around 3:15 p.m. They found the teen with “at least one” gunshot wound, police said.

The teen was transferred to the local hospital with serious injuries and is currently in “critical but stable” condition, police said.

Phoenix PD has not said what caused the shooting or whether it has identified any suspects.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.