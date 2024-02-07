PHOENIX — Development firm Optima has started construction on its newest residential development in Arizona called Optima McDowell Mountain Village.

The $1 billion development stretches across 22 acres southeast of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 in north Scottsdale.

Optima, which has experience developing in Phoenix, Scottsdale and throughout the Valley, has partnered with Mitsui Fudosan America, a subsidiary of Japan’s largest real estate company, on the project.

Earlier this month, developers broke ground on the first building, which will contain 210 rental units. It will eventually be one of six buildings, including over 1,300 luxury residences.

Among the architectural design are rooftop amenities on top of each building, including an Olympic-length swimming pool, running track around the perimeter of the roof, outdoor fire pits, lounge seating, barbecue spaces and more.

Ground floor amenities include a fitness center, sauna, game room, theater, indoor sport courts, an outdoor pickleball arena, golf activities and more.

Connecting all six buildings is the courtyard stretching across the development which features a bike and walking path around the perimeter of the property as well as the nearby paths throughout Scottsdale.

The development is the first project in Arizona designed to meet the standards of the International Energy Conservation Code as well as International Green Construction Code. Solar panels, native plants and underground parking are among some of the contributing factors.

