Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Optima partners with MFA for new Scottsdale residential development

Feb 7, 2024, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

(Optima McDowell Mountain Village Photo) (Optima McDowell Mountain Village Photo) (Optima McDowell Mountain Village Photo) (Optima McDowell Mountain Village Photo) (Optima McDowell Mountain Village Photo) (Optima McDowell Mountain Village Photo) (Optima McDowell Mountain Village Photo) (Optima McDowell Mountain Village Photo) (Optima McDowell Mountain Village Photo) (Optima McDowell Mountain Village Photo)

PHOENIX — Development firm Optima has started construction on its newest residential development in Arizona called Optima McDowell Mountain Village.

The $1 billion development stretches across 22 acres southeast of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 in north Scottsdale.

Optima, which has experience developing in Phoenix, Scottsdale and throughout the Valley, has partnered with Mitsui Fudosan America, a subsidiary of Japan’s largest real estate company, on the project.

Earlier this month, developers broke ground on the first building, which will contain 210 rental units. It will eventually be one of six buildings, including over 1,300 luxury residences.

Among the architectural design are rooftop amenities on top of each building, including an Olympic-length swimming pool, running track around the perimeter of the roof, outdoor fire pits, lounge seating, barbecue spaces and more.

RELATED STORIES

Ground floor amenities include a fitness center, sauna, game room, theater, indoor sport courts, an outdoor pickleball arena, golf activities and more.

Connecting all six buildings is the courtyard stretching across the development which features a bike and walking path around the perimeter of the property as well as the nearby paths throughout Scottsdale.

The development is the first project in Arizona designed to meet the standards of the International Energy Conservation Code as well as International Green Construction Code. Solar panels, native plants and underground parking are among some of the contributing factors.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Youth violence charges submitted against 1 suspect, 2 more arrests...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert police arrest 2 suspects, seek to extradite another for 2022 youth violence incident

The Gilbert Police Department announced Wednesday it submitted youth violence charges against a man living out of state for a 2022 assault.

3 minutes ago

House party shooting in west Phoenix 1 dead...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix shooting leaves teen in critical condition, police say

A teen is in critical condition after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

48 minutes ago

This image taken from video provided by the New York City Police Department shows police officers c...

KTAR.com

4 migrants arrested in Phoenix on suspicion of attacking police officers in New York

Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol and the Dept. of Homeland Security arrested four migrants in a Phoenix bus on Monday.

2 hours ago

Cave Creek Walmart shooting: Two teens arrested by MCSO...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 teens arrested for shooting incident at Valley Walmart last month

Two teens suspected of shooting at a Walmart in Cave Creek have been arrested, officials announced Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Blurry screenshot security camera footage showing burglars leaving a Scottsdale residence in Novemb...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix riddled by thefts linked to South American organized crime groups

Valley law enforcement agencies are working together to combat a recent wave of thefts linked to South American organized crime groups.

5 hours ago

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Optima partners with MFA for new Scottsdale residential development