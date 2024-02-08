PHOENIX — The Andretti Indoor Karting & Games entertainment center in Chandler now has a date for its grand opening.

Located on Cooper Road near the Loop 202, Andretti Chandler will celebrate the Feb. 28 grand opening with special prizes and giveaways.

The easiest way to benefit from the giveaways is to be one of the first 50 guests on the Wednesday opening. Those first guests will receive a free Andretti-branded Yeti tumbler with a “special surprise” and an Andretti logo on the tumbler.

On the Saturday following its grand opening, the first 100 guests on March 2 will be entered into a raffle to win a free birthday party at Andretti, valued up to $500. Free arcade play for a year will be awarded to 10 of those 100 guests as well.

The featured attraction is multi-level, high-speed electric go-kart track for guests to measure their racing skills.

The Phoenix area is known for having a strong racing tradition. The NASCAR season has ended with a race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for each of the last five seasons.

But there will be many other options to explore for fun in the building. An arcade billed as “state-of-the-art,” a laser tag arena, bowling lanes and a motion theater are all included in design plans for the East Valley location.

Many of the gaming options at the 95,000-square-foot location are centered around virtual reality and augmented reality.

The space will also feature a restaurant with American-style cuisine like brick-oven pizza and other smoked classics grilled on a XXL Big Green Egg.

It will also house a full bar with local beer and craft cocktails.

Andretti Chandler held a hiring event during January to fill 300 positions and said between new locations in Kansas and Texas, they look to create approximately 1,800 new jobs over the next 12 months.

