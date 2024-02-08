Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games announces Chandler grand opening

Feb 8, 2024, 4:15 AM

Andretti Indoor Karting & Gaming plans to open in Chandler on Feb. 28. (Andretti photo)...

Andretti Indoor Karting & Gaming plans to open in Chandler on Feb. 28. (Andretti photo)

(Andretti photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Andretti Indoor Karting & Games entertainment center in Chandler now has a date for its grand opening.

Located on Cooper Road near the Loop 202, Andretti Chandler will celebrate the Feb. 28 grand opening with special prizes and giveaways.

The easiest way to benefit from the giveaways is to be one of the first 50 guests on the Wednesday opening. Those first guests will receive a free Andretti-branded Yeti tumbler with a “special surprise” and an Andretti logo on the tumbler.

On the Saturday following its grand opening, the first 100 guests on March 2 will be entered into a raffle to win a free birthday party at Andretti, valued up to $500. Free arcade play for a year will be awarded to 10 of those 100 guests as well.

The featured attraction is multi-level, high-speed electric go-kart track for guests to measure their racing skills.

RELATED STORIES

The Phoenix area is known for having a strong racing tradition. The NASCAR season has ended with a race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for each of the last five seasons.

But there will be many other options to explore for fun in the building. An arcade billed as “state-of-the-art,” a laser tag arena, bowling lanes and a motion theater are all included in design plans for the East Valley location.

Many of the gaming options at the 95,000-square-foot location are centered around virtual reality and augmented reality.

The space will also feature a restaurant with American-style cuisine like brick-oven pizza and other smoked classics grilled on a XXL Big Green Egg.

It will also house a full bar with local beer and craft cocktails.

Andretti Chandler held a hiring event during January to fill 300 positions and said between new locations in Kansas and Texas, they look to create approximately 1,800 new jobs over the next 12 months.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Damon Allred

Scottsdale mansion with private ice skating rink listed for $12.5 million

A 12,000-square foot home in the Arcadia Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale was listed for $12.5 million, highlighted by an ice rink.

2 hours ago

Sarah Liguori was appointed to a vacant seat in the Arizona House for a second time. (sarahliguori....

Damon Allred

Sarah Liguori appointed to replace Jennifer Longdon as state Representative

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Sarah Liguori to replace Jennifer Longdon as representative in the Arizona House.

2 hours ago

Youth violence indictments: 2 East Valley teens accused of assault...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 suspects indicted in 2022 assault of a minor at a party in Gilbert

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced two new youth violence indictments on Wednesday against a 17-year-old and William Hines.

3 hours ago

Perhaps around high noon near the prison....

SuElen Rivera

Former Chandler woman sentenced for intending to use COVID funds to support terrorism

A former Chandler woman was sentenced on Monday after she attempted to use COVID funds to support acts of terrorism in the Middle East.

11 hours ago

Youth violence charges submitted against 1 suspect, 2 more arrests...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert police arrest 2 suspects, seek to extradite another for 2022 youth violence incident

The Gilbert Police Department announced Wednesday it submitted youth violence charges against a man living out of state for a 2022 assault.

12 hours ago

House party shooting in west Phoenix 1 dead...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix shooting leaves teen in critical condition, police say

A teen is in critical condition after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games announces Chandler grand opening