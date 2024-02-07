PHOENIX — Multiple highways were closed in northern Arizona overnight and into Wednesday due to winter weather, transportation officials said.

As of around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the following weather-related road closures were in effect, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

Eastbound I-40 at US 93 (milepost 72).

Eastbound I-40 at Ash Fork (milepost 146).

Westbound I-40 at Williams (milepost 160).

Westbound I-40 at Winslow (milepost 252).

Westbound I-40 at Holbrook (milepost 289).

Southbound State Route 87 at Winslow (milepost 338).

SR 64, east of Grand Canyon National Park (mileposts 240-263).

Eastbound SR 260, near Camp Verde (mileposts 228-251).

Northbound SR 89A (milepost 335).

Here’s what to do when driving through a winter storm

ADOT said anyone who needs to travel during the winter storm should do a few things before hitting the roads: Plan the travel route, fill the fuel tank to at least three-quarters full, let someone know where you’ll be and pack a winter travel emergency kit.

Items to include in the kit are a road map, healthy snacks, safety flares, a small folding shovel, an ice scraper and a first-aid kit.

Other tips include never attempting to pass a snowplow and always maintaining a distance of at least four car lengths behind it.

With numerous road closures and widespread snowfall for much of northern AZ, travel will be dangerous to impossible this AM. Travel conditions remain poor the next several days before much improved conditions arrive Sunday. Stay safe! #azwx pic.twitter.com/tn8mB8bhdl — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 7, 2024

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.