Multiple highways closed in northern Arizona due to winter weather

Feb 7, 2024, 6:30 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

A gas station north of Flagstaff was blanketed in snow Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, as a winter storm crossed through northern Arizona. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Multiple highways were closed in northern Arizona overnight and into Wednesday due to winter weather, transportation officials said.

As of around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the following weather-related road closures were in effect, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

  • Eastbound I-40 at US 93 (milepost 72).
  • Eastbound I-40 at Ash Fork (milepost 146).
  • Westbound I-40 at Williams (milepost 160).
  • Westbound I-40 at Winslow (milepost 252).
  • Westbound I-40 at Holbrook (milepost 289).
  • Southbound State Route 87 at Winslow (milepost 338).
  • SR 64, east of Grand Canyon National Park (mileposts 240-263).
  • Eastbound SR 260, near Camp Verde (mileposts 228-251).
  • Northbound SR 89A (milepost 335).

Here’s what to do when driving through a winter storm

ADOT said anyone who needs to travel during the winter storm should do a few things before hitting the roads: Plan the travel route, fill the fuel tank to at least three-quarters full, let someone know where you’ll be and pack a winter travel emergency kit.

Items to include in the kit are a road map, healthy snacks, safety flares, a small folding shovel, an ice scraper and a first-aid kit.

Other tips include never attempting to pass a snowplow and always maintaining a distance of at least four car lengths behind it.

