PHOENIX – A fatal shooting caused a power outage in east Phoenix on Monday afternoon after the victim’s car crashed into an electrical pole, authorities said.

Officers initially responded to a call about shots fired in the area of 23rd and Fillmore streets around 2:10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

While officers were on their way to the scene near Interstate 10 and Van Buren Street, additional calls came in reporting that a vehicle crashed into an electrical pole, knocking down power lines.

“When they arrived, officers found the vehicle into the pole and were unable to reach the driver due to the live power lines around the collision,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a media advisory.

Fire department and utility company personnel arrived and deactivated the electrical lines. The victim, identified later as 44-year-old Erik Lagunas, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Power was out in the area for several hours after the incident.

Police detained a man believed to be involved in the shooting but released him later. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

