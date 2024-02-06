PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Phoenix on Monday after a teenage girl died at a gas station following her ingestion of drugs he provided, authorities said.

Officers responded to a welfare check call at a gas station near 27th and Northern avenue around 3:15 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, 17-year-old Morning Gorman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle with two other teenage girls and a man, police said.

Gorman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

An investigation determined the man inside the car, 48-year-old Richmond Sam, picked up the teenage girls from a park the day before and supplied them drugs to use throughout the night.

The two girls inside the car called out for help after noticing Gorman became unresponsive at the gas station.

During an interview with investigators, Sam admitted to providing the drugs to the teenagers.

Sam was booked into jail on multiple charges, including one count of manslaughter, one count of child abuse and one county of selling drugs to a minor.

His bond was set at $500,000.

