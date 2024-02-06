Arizona man charged with manslaughter after teen dies of overdose...

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was charged with manslaughter and child abuse after giving a teenage girl drugs that led to her death, the Phoenix Police Department announced on Monday.

A 17-year-old girl died from a drug overdose Monday morning, police said.

Officers found her unresponsive in a vehicle parked at a Valley gas station near 27th Avenue and Northern Avenue on Monday at around 3:15 a.m., police said.

Two other minor girls were with her in the car, Phoenix PD said. They had noticed the 17-year-old was unresponsive and called out for help.

The fire department transported her to a hospital, where she died, police said.

Who is the man charged with manslaughter and child abuse?

Richmond Sam, 48, was in the car with the unresponsive 17-year-old and the two other minors, police said.

Sam told investigators he gave them drugs, police said.

He allegedly picked up the three girls at a nearby park on Sunday and gave them drugs to use throughout the evening.

He was later booked on multiple charges, including manslaughter, child abuse and giving drugs to minors.

