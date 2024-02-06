Random stabbing in Chandler dog park leaves man's pet dead...

PHOENIX — A Pitbull-terrier mix is dead after a random stabbing in a Chandler dog park last week, according the pet’s owner.

The stabbing took place at Shawnee Dog Park, which is near near Dobson and Warner roads, Thursday at around 6 p.m., Conrad Calderon told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos on Monday.

He said his dog, Tawny, was playing with other dogs at the park at around 6 p.m. before the stabbing occurred. She was having fun until a man walked into the park with two Dobermans.

“He was a tall, black, bald man with two, I believe they were Dobermans or maybe a Doberman mix,” Calderon said.

Tawny ran up to the southern entrance of the park to play with the Dobermans when a “scuffle” happened, he added.

The scuffle between Tawny and the two dogs went on for around 30 seconds before the man stabbed Tawny two times with a pocket knife, according to flyers Calderon put up around Chandler.

Those flyers described the assailant as a “loose cannon.”

Random stabbing suspect is still at large, dog owner says

Calderon said two other people at the park saw what happened. They had rushed over to help break up the scuffle — but were too late to save her.

“I saw the commotion,” Calderon said. “I saw the two people step back and they had that ghost white face, like shocked.”

He said he has been in contact with the Chandler Police Department but the suspect is still at large. There were no cameras in the dog park, so there is no video or photo evidence for investigators to go off of, he added.

“Maybe he was scared of my dog. I find that hard to believe because he was such a big guy and he had two Dobermans,” he said. “I don’t understand how a person can just use deadly force on a dog, especially when all she wants to do is play.”

After what happened to Tawny, Calderon wants to create change in the community. If any other stabbing takes place, he wants there to be video evidence to empower fellow dog owners and law enforcement investigating tragedies like this.

“I’m actually going to go to the parks and rec board meeting in a month or two to start that discussion,” Calderon said.

Anyone with information that can help police catch the suspect can call 480-782-4130.

