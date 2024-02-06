ON Advertising to relocate to Cityscape tower in downtown Phoenix...

PHOENIX – A Phoenix-based advertising agency known for its visual branding and storytelling will relocate to a new office in downtown Phoenix’s CityScape tower.

ON Advertising’s new HQ will be in a 14,400-square-foot office near First and Washington streets, according a Monday company announcement.

It’s the company’s 30th year in business, the announcement said. ON Advertising co-owner John Hernandez said his company’s expansion will help fuel Phoenix’s economic growth.

“We are so excited to be in this location. We are extremely close and accessible to restaurants and events in the area,” Hernandez said in a statement. “As members of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, all we have to do is cross the street to get to their offices. Our clients will be able to enjoy our office as a destination to visit before games.”

The company’s announcement said ON Advertising is the largest minority-owned advertising firm in Phoenix. It recently joined the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. It serves high-profile clients like the state of Arizona and Valley Metro.

RED Development owns CityScape. Its managing partner, Michael Ebert, expressed excitement over the advertising agency’s decision to relocate to the building.

“We are thrilled to welcome ON Advertising to CityScape,” Ebert said. “There are a lot of opportunities in the building and surrounding areas for supporting exciting business and social engagement with clients and potential clients.”

