ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix’s Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill closing for good after Super Bowl Sunday

Feb 6, 2024, 4:05 AM

Interior of the Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill in Phoenix, Arizona...

The Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill in Phoenix is closing for good after Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill Photo)

(Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A longtime neighborhood sports bar in Phoenix’s Biltmore area is closing for good after Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill has been a gathering spot for fans of Chicago teams since 2006. The venue at 2121 E. Highland Ave. has also hosted University of Alabama and Florida State University alumni groups for over 15 years.

“We will forever remember where we watched Game 7 of the 2016 World Series; it’s a core memory for Chicago sports fans,” co-owner Clay Moizo said in a press release Monday. “The whole week of festivities was such an exciting time for not only the Windy City staff, but the community surrounding us, and we are forever grateful to have been able to serve the neighborhood for 18 years.”

The bar is offering rolled back menu prices throughout its final week, including for Super Bowl Sunday.

On Saturday, it will host The Last Lunar Party, with live music and drink specials, including $3 mystery shots.

Why is Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill closing?

Half Moon Windy City is located within the Park One office complex, just south of the Town and Country Shopping Center. The owners of the property are planning to redevelop it into a residential high-rise and told Moizo and co-owner Don Talbot last year their lease wouldn’t be renewed.

Talbot and Moizo also operate the Valley’s Scramble restaurants, the Half Moon Sports Grill on Greenway Road near Seventh Street and Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ, a country venue that just opened at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

They were given enough notice about the Half Moon Windy City lease situation to offer all of that bar’s employees positions at one of their other establishments.

“It’s been an incredible 18-year run, and we are eternally grateful to all of our fans, vendors and most importantly our family of staff,” Talbot said in the release.

“We hope to continue to see the community visit us at our other properties, and we hope you enjoyed your experience with us as much as we enjoyed having you.”

Phoenix’s Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill closing for good after Super Bowl Sunday