Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DATA DOCTORS

Here are some useful Windows keyboard shortcuts

Feb 3, 2024, 5:45 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors's Profile Picture

BY KEN COLBURN, DATA DOCTORS


KTAR.com

Q: What are some of the more useful keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11?

A: Keyboard shortcuts are one of the most underutilized features of any operating system and Windows 11 has many new ones.

Shortcuts have been around since the beginning of personal computing with the most well-known shortcut in the early days being Ctrl + Alt + Del, which was used to restart DOS-based computers.

Today, it can still be used to perform a variety of tasks that include locking your PC, switching users, logging off, or opening the Task Manager.

Windows 11 has over 150 keyboard shortcuts, many of which may be obscure for most users and that’s not including the many useful shortcuts that are available in the rest of Microsoft’s productivity tools such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Improving Your Efficiency

Avoiding the need to move your hands off the keyboard and use the mouse can improve efficiency, especially if you spend most of your day on your computer.

Even if you don’t, knowing how and when to use these shortcuts can be very helpful.

The Basics

Some of the most useful shortcuts like Copy (Ctrl + C), Paste (Ctrl + V), Select All (Ctrl + A), Cut selected item (Ctrl + X) and Undo (Ctrl + Z) work on all versions of Windows and the Mac when you use the Command key in place of Ctrl.

Some other useful daily shortcuts include the universal Help key (F1), Close or Exit an app (Alt + F4), Refresh the active window (F5), and Redo an action (Ctrl + Y).

Windows Logo Key Shortcuts

This special key (Win) has been around since the mid-1990s but few casual computer users seem to know how powerful it can be.

Pressing it by itself will open and close the Start menu, Win + L will Lock your PC, Win + D will Display or Hide the desktop, and Win + E will launch the File Explorer.

Using the Win + X will bring up a menu of many of the most important utilities in Windows, including Settings, Power Options, and Device Manager.

Win + A opens the Action Center, which controls things like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and volume, while Win + N will bring up all your Notifications.

The Windows key and the + or – sign will open the magnifier tool, then continue to zoom in or out while Win + Esc will exit the magnifier.

One of my favorite shortcuts (Win + V) gives you the ability to view the Clipboard history of any of the last 25 items on the clipboard, which is awesome for those of us who Cut and Paste regularly.

Any item that you use often, like an address or disclaimer, can be pinned to the clipboard so it remains even if you clear the history or restart your computer.

Win + V also gives you access to emojis, GIFs, old-school emoticons, and special symbols that can be used to insert into anything you’re working on.

There are so many more that you may find useful, so here’s a comprehensive list of keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10 and 11 and Microsoft Office.

Data Doctors

Depending on the size of your home or how far outside your home you want the signal to be usable, r...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here’s how to choose the best WiFi router location

Depending on the size of your home or how far outside your home you want the signal to be usable - for items like security cameras - router placement is critical.

14 days ago

(Pexels photo)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here’s how to use macros safely and effectively

Creating a macro is the process of recording keystrokes and mouse clicks for repetitive tasks within a document or spreadsheet.

21 days ago

Which smart phone is right for you? (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Tips for buying smartphones: A used edition could be right for you

The yearly improvement in smartphone technology leads many people to get rid of perfectly good smartphones for the ‘latest and greatest.'

28 days ago

It’s that time of year when many households are replacing older technology with the latest and gr...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here’s how to recycle your tech properly

It’s that time of year when many households are replacing older technology with the latest and greatest, leading to important questions of data privacy and proper disposal.

1 month ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here’s how to know if your computer needs more RAM

Random Access Memory (RAM) is often called the "best bang for the buck" upgrade for most laptop or desktop computers.

1 month ago

Windows 11...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

How to make Windows 11 look more like Windows 10

As Microsoft moves to retire Windows 10 - with user support ending in 2025 - it’s doing more to nudge users to upgrade to Windows 11.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Here are some useful Windows keyboard shortcuts