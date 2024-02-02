Close
Interstate 10 restricted this weekend for work on Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Feb 2, 2024, 8:01 AM

A view of construction on Interstate 10 near State Route 143...

Traffic will be restricted on Interstate 10 along the Broadway Curve Feb. 2-5, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Traffic will be restricted on Interstate 10 along the Broadway Curve this weekend, but there aren’t any full closures planned for Valley freeways.

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes from Broadway Road in Tempe to 40th Street in Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

In addition, the westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street will be closed, and 40th Street will be closed in both directions at I-10.

The restrictions are due to barrier work for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Southern Avenue closed at I-10, too

In Tempe, Southern Avenue will be closed in both directions between 48th Street and Priest Drive from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for I-10 bridge work.

Only local access will be permitted on Southern between 48th Street and Diablo Way on the west side of I-10 and between Priest and Clementine drives on the east side of the freeway.

Motorists are advised to use Broadway or Baseline roads to cross I-10 while Southern is closed.

More roadwork to watch this weekend

In the Chandler/Ahwatukee area, the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for construction.

Further south, State Route 347 will be narrowed to one lane each way between Edison Road and the north city limit of Maricopa from 6 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for roadway improvement work.

Motorists should always be prepared to slow down and merge when traveling through work zones.

