PHOENIX — Restaurant and sandwich shop McAlister’s Deli will celebrate its newest location in Goodyear with a grand opening on Monday. Guests who are McAlister’s reward members also have a chance to win free food and drinks for a year, a company announcement said.

The grand opening at the new location near McDowell and Dysart roads will kick off at 10:30 a.m.

To celebrate the big day, the company will donate 10% of opening day proceeds to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

McAlister’s Reward members have a chance to win free sandwiches for a year — as long as they’re one of the first five guests in line on opening day. Early birds will get one free sandwich per week for 52 consecutive weeks, the company announcement said.

Reward members who arrive a bit later still have a chance for freebies. The first 50 McAlister’s Reward members in line on opening day will get free tea for 52 straight weeks, the company said.

McAlister’s Deli offering free food before grand opening

The following groups of people can get a free meal on Friday:

– First responders.

– Medical professionals.

– Active military personnel.

– Veterans.

– Teachers.

– PTO members.

– Truck drivers.

A valid badge or ID is required to get the free meal. Recipients must also come in from noon to 2 p.m., the company announcement said.

The location’s franchise owner, Panos Joulios, said he’s “thrilled” to expand into Goodyear. “We look forward to celebrating our grand opening and encourage guests to come and join in the fun,” he said in a statement.

The restaurant at 13425 W. McDowell Rd. will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

