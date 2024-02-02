Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa gets $1M grant to replace grass strips with sustainable rocks at parks

Feb 1, 2024, 8:00 PM

The grant will allow the city to cut out turf that wastes five million gallons of water each year, ...

The grant will allow the city to cut out turf that wastes five million gallons of water each year, according to an announcement. (Mesa Parks Photo)

(Mesa Parks Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Mesa won a $1.06 million water conservation grant fund award to pay for the removal of nonfunctional turf at around 50 parks.

The million-dollar grant will enable the city to remove six-foot strips of turf adjacent to infrastructure, like block walls.

They’ll then replace the turf strips with landscape rock and cement curbing at each location, a city announcement from last week said.

Each of the around 50 parks where turf removal will take place primarily use Colorado River water, officials said.

How will the Water Conservation Grant Fund Award help Mesa?

Mesa Mayor John Giles said the project is important for the city’s sustainability.

“Being responsible stewards of our water resources is an important aspect of futureproofing Mesa,” Giles said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

“We live in the desert and how we plan our landscape impacts our water conservation goals,” he added.

The grant from Arizona’s Water Infrastructure Authority (WIFA) will enable city leaders to meet the standards aligned in their Climate Action Plan. The removal project will save over five million gallons of water each year. Plus, with the turf gone, the city will spend less money on irrigation and mowing services.

Andrea Moore, director of the Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department, said this grant promotes water security.

“We are thrilled to receive this WIFA grant as it allows us to remove approximately five acres of nonfunctional turf in our parks,” Moore said in a statement. “The savings will help us manage our water resources in the most efficient way possible.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

elections calendar issue...

Serena O'Sullivan

County leaders call upon lawmakers to fix elections calendar issue that could throw race into ‘chaos’

Arizona's counties asked lawmakers on Thursday to solve a calendar issue they say could throw the presidential race into "chaos."

5 hours ago

Williams Hines, 18, was one of two suspects indicted Feb. 1, 2024, in Gilbert youth violence cases....

KTAR.com

2 Gilbert youth violence suspects indicted on assault charges

Two Gilbert youth violence suspects were indicted Thursday on assault charges in a pair of incidents that were previously unreported, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Exterior of Gilbert PD....

KTAR.com

Gilbert launches new emergency notification system

The Gilbert Police Department recently launched a local emergency notification system for the town.

8 hours ago

Bad roads in Mesa....

SuElen Rivera

Road improvements to begin on portion of Main Street in far east Mesa

A $38.5 million project is set to revamp a 5-mile stretch on Main Street (Apache Trail) in far east Mesa starting Monday.

9 hours ago

File phot of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter...

KTAR.com

Police arrest armed suspect whose manhunt triggered Mesa lockdown

The public was asked to avoid an area of northeast Mesa on Thursday morning while authorities searched for an armed suspect.

10 hours ago

Split image with the mugshot of Glendale, Arizona, murder suspect Ruben Longoria on the left and a ...

KTAR.com

Glendale man accused of killing his father after argument turns deadly

A 36-year-old Glendale man was arrested after allegedly shooting his father to death Wednesday evening, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Mesa gets $1M grant to replace grass strips with sustainable rocks at parks