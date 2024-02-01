Manhunt underway for armed suspect in Mesa, public asked to avoid area
Feb 1, 2024, 11:49 AM | Updated: 12:49 pm
(Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX — The public was asked to avoid an area of northeast Mesa on Thursday morning because the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a manhunt.
At around 11:20 a.m., MCSO said it was working an active scene around McKellips Road between Hawes Road and Mountain Bridge Drive.
MCSO said it set up a perimeter while searching for an armed suspect. Mesa Police Department SWAT was also on the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing situation.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.