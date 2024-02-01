Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Manhunt underway for armed suspect in Mesa, public asked to avoid area

Feb 1, 2024, 11:49 AM | Updated: 12:49 pm

File phot of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter...

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office initiated a manhunt in Mesa, Arizona, on Feb. 1, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The public was asked to avoid an area of northeast Mesa on Thursday morning because the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a manhunt.

At around 11:20 a.m., MCSO said it was working an active scene around McKellips Road between Hawes Road and Mountain Bridge Drive.

MCSO said it set up a perimeter while searching for an armed suspect. Mesa Police Department SWAT was also on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing situation.

