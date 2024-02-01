PHOENIX — Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction broke records in terms of car sales. The annual event took place at WestWorld in Scottsdale from Jan. 20-28.

Company leaders brought 2,016 no-reserve vehicles to event, the biggest number in company history. With a 100% sell-through rate, the fleet earned Barrett-Jackson $200.9 million in auction sales.

A Wednesday announcement identified the 10 cars that earned the most cash:

– 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe, which sold for $3,410,000.

– 2018 Bugatti Chiron, which sold for $2,970,000.

– 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster, which sold for $2,420,000.

– 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, which sold for $1,870,000.

– 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder, which sold for $1,787,500.

– 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring, which sold for $1,650,000.

– 2019 Ford GT, which sold for $1,375,000.

– 2017 Ferrari F12 TDF, which sold for $1,347,500.

– 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible built by Jeff Hayes, which sold for $1,100,000.

– 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster, previously owned by Donald Trump, which sold for $1,100,000.

The show made more than 190 world-record auction sales, according to a company announcement released Wednesday.

Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction also sold classic car parts

Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction also sold 1,180 pieces of authentic automobilia for $6.7 million. These three pieces pieces earned the most money:

– 1960s Cougar Oil of Alabama double-sided porcelain service station sign, which sold for $155,250.

– 1960s Mopar neon porcelain channel letter sign, which sold for $115,000.

– Circa 1940s-50s Mobil Oil neon porcelain rotating Pegasus sign, which sold for $105,800.

The sales of automobilia parts like these raised the total earnings of Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction to $207.6 million. It’s the biggest chunk of change a single auction has ever netted the company.

Four cars were also up for charity

These charity vehicles raised a total of $1 million:

– 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ, which benefited the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation.

– 1968 Shelby GT350 Convertible Re-Creation, which benefited the Northeast Texas Community College Foundation.

– 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Custom Pickup, which benefited Building Homes for Heroes.

– 2024 Ford Mustang Darkhorse VIN 001, which benefited the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“With over 2,000 vehicles, this was the largest entirely No Reserve public consignment auction for collector cars in history,” Davis said in a statement. “The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is a phenomenon that everyone is proud of, especially after this record-breaking week.”

