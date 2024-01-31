PHOENIX – An alleged Arizona drug dealer and three other people were arrested last week after getting caught with hundreds of fentanyl pills, authorities said.

The Yavapai County Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) task force made the arrests and seized the drugs Thursday after conducting surveillance at a Camp Verde grocery store parking lot, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect YCSO identified as the main dealer, 26-year-old Ryan Wrubel of Rimrock, was allegedly found in possession of about 600 fentanyl pills. He was booked on four felony counts, including sale of a narcotic drug.

Amber Spencer, 39, of Rimrock was booked on four felony drug counts, including possession of a narcotic for sale, after detectives found her with 200 pills, YCSO said. She also was accused of child abuse and endangerment because a child was with her at the time.

Two other suspects, both from Camp Verde, allegedly had 100 pills between them when arrested. Walt Dawson, 42, was booked on four felony counts, including possession of a narcotic drug for sale. Marik Fox, 24, was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Camp Verde Marshall’s Office assisted the PANT multi-agency task force with the arrests.

“Once again PANT has demonstrated its commitment to taking drug dealers and dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities. I also want to thank CVMO for their assistance. We appreciate the teamwork,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in a press release Wednesday.

