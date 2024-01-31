Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Democrat faces possible expulsion from Arizona House after ethics investigation

Jan 31, 2024, 7:51 AM | Updated: 8:05 am

Split image with a headshot of Arizona state Rep. Leezah Sun on the left and a sign that says House...

The Arizona House Ethics Committee issued a report Jan. 30, 2024, on its investigation into allegations against Rep. Leezah Sun. (Arizona Legislature and KTAR News Photos)

(Arizona Legislature and KTAR News Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Democratic state Rep. Leezah Sun faces possible expulsion after the Arizona House Ethics Committee found that she violated chamber rules by engaging “in a pattern of inappropriate behavior.”

The Ethics Committee launched an investigating into allegations against Sun after House Minority Leader Lupe Contreras, Sun’s seatmate in the West Valley-based District 22, submitted a formal ethics complaint against her on Nov. 2.

The investigation, which included two evidentiary hearings with witness testimony, found that Sun “engaged in a pattern of inappropriate behavior in her official capacity and under the color of her office as a state representative,” violating House Rule 1, according to a 12-page committee report issued Tuesday.

The report says the full House should determine how to discipline Sun. The most severe possible action is expulsion, which would require a two-thirds vote (40 of 60 members).

With Republicans holding a 31-29 advantage in the House, the expulsion option would need bipartisan support.

RELATED STORIES

What are the allegation against Democratic Rep. Leezah Sun?

The Ethics Committee investigated three allegations against Sun, including that she threatened to throw a Tolleson city official off a balcony.

She was also accused of using her position as a legislator to meddle in a child custody matter that didn’t involve her and to threaten retaliation after a dispute with a West Valley school district superintendent.

The investigation determined that all three accusations were credible, according to the committee’s report.

Who was last Arizona lawmaker expelled from House?

If expelled, Sun would be the second member of the 56th Legislature to be kicked out of office.

In April 2023, the House voted to remove Republican Rep. Liz Harris for letting a witness make wide-ranging accusations of bribery during a February hearing about election reforms.

The full chamber vote to expel Harris was held April 12, a day after the Ethics Committee released a report that said she damaged “the integrity of the House” through her actions.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image showing an Aldi sign surrounded by balloons inside a store on the left and an Aldi froz...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what we know about grand opening of Aldi’s 12th metro Phoenix supermarket

Attention shoppers: Aldi is holding a grand opening celebration for its 12th Valley grocery store on Thursday.

34 minutes ago

Side by side of food that will be offered at El Patron....

KTAR.com

New owners rebrand Scottsdale Mexican restaurant as El Patron

An Albuquerque-based restaurant recently made its Arizona debut in Scottsdale, replacing a former Mexican cantina.

2 hours ago

Groundwater protection area for Gila Bend a potential solution...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona Department of Water Resources exploring options for long-term groundwater management

The Arizona Department of Water Resources kicked off an informal process to establish a new groundwater management area in Gila Bend.

6 hours ago

Mountain Mike's Pizza...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens new restaurant in Surprise

There's a new place to get pizza in the West Valley. Mountain Mike's Pizza opened a new restaurant, which has an arcade and 10 TVs.

6 hours ago

Southwest Sustainability Innovation Engine from ASU wins $15M...

Serena O'Sullivan

ASU innovation engine gets $15M to support future sustainability

Federal officials announced Monday they awarded the ASU-led Southwest Sustainability Innovation Engine $15 million.

7 hours ago

Split image with a construction site on the left and rendering of The Residences on Main in Mesa on...

Kevin Stone

Chicanos Por La Causa building mixed-used development in Mesa

A nonprofit community development group held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for a new mixed-use project in Mesa.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Democrat faces possible expulsion from Arizona House after ethics investigation