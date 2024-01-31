PHOENIX – Democratic state Rep. Leezah Sun faces possible expulsion after the Arizona House Ethics Committee found that she violated chamber rules by engaging “in a pattern of inappropriate behavior.”

The Ethics Committee launched an investigating into allegations against Sun after House Minority Leader Lupe Contreras, Sun’s seatmate in the West Valley-based District 22, submitted a formal ethics complaint against her on Nov. 2.

The investigation, which included two evidentiary hearings with witness testimony, found that Sun “engaged in a pattern of inappropriate behavior in her official capacity and under the color of her office as a state representative,” violating House Rule 1, according to a 12-page committee report issued Tuesday.

The report says the full House should determine how to discipline Sun. The most severe possible action is expulsion, which would require a two-thirds vote (40 of 60 members).

🚨FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE🚨

House Ethics Committee Issues Final Report Regarding Investigation of Rep. Leezah Sun Read the Committee Report and Statement from Ethics Chairman @JosephChaplik 👇https://t.co/0nDQw3oFiy@AZHouseGOP #AZLeg pic.twitter.com/FbHnHMJotN — Arizona House Republicans (@AZHouseGOP) January 30, 2024

With Republicans holding a 31-29 advantage in the House, the expulsion option would need bipartisan support.

What are the allegation against Democratic Rep. Leezah Sun?

The Ethics Committee investigated three allegations against Sun, including that she threatened to throw a Tolleson city official off a balcony.

She was also accused of using her position as a legislator to meddle in a child custody matter that didn’t involve her and to threaten retaliation after a dispute with a West Valley school district superintendent.

The investigation determined that all three accusations were credible, according to the committee’s report.

Who was last Arizona lawmaker expelled from House?

If expelled, Sun would be the second member of the 56th Legislature to be kicked out of office.

In April 2023, the House voted to remove Republican Rep. Liz Harris for letting a witness make wide-ranging accusations of bribery during a February hearing about election reforms.

The full chamber vote to expel Harris was held April 12, a day after the Ethics Committee released a report that said she damaged “the integrity of the House” through her actions.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.