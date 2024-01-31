Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert police make 2 more arrests related to 2023 parking lot assault

Jan 30, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 1:02 pm

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


Mugshot of Deleon Haynes. Assailants videotaped the Aug. 18, 2023 assault, which took place in an In-N-Out parking lot in Gilbert. (Screenshot from Gilbert Police Department) Assailants videotaped the Aug. 18, 2023 assault, which took place in an In-N-Out parking lot in Gilbert. (Screenshot from Gilbert Police Department) Assailants videotaped the Aug. 18, 2023 assault, which took place in an In-N-Out parking lot in Gilbert. (Screenshot from Gilbert Police Department) Assailants videotaped the Aug. 18, 2023 assault, which took place in an In-N-Out parking lot in Gilbert. (Screenshot from Gilbert Police Department)

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department made two more arrests Tuesday while investigating a 2023 parking lot assault.

Deleon Haynes, 19, was one of the two people Gilbert PD arrested Tuesday. The other was a 17-year-old whose name has not been released due to being underage.

Police accused both Haynes and the 17-year-old of taking part in a violent group attack on a minor outside an In-N-Out Burger on Aug. 18, 2023.

The attack took place near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert PD said.

Both are charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. They weren’t acting alone, however. They were allegedly part of a group.

In fact, Gilbert PD has now arrested a total of six suspects in relation to their investigation of the August 2023 group attack.

Who were the other suspects in this 2023 parking lot assault?

The first arrest in relation to this investigation took place on Jan. 9, when police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic.

While behind bars, Fantastic was accused of involvement in a separate youth violence case in the East Valley.

The Mesa Police Department accused him of assaulting a victim on May 29, 2023. This fight involved 30-40 young people in the areas of Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue, police said.

Gilbert PD made the second, third and fourth arrests in relation to the 2023 parking lot assault on Jan. 10.

Police arrested 18-year-old Aris Arredondo, along with two unnamed 16-year-olds, a day after arresting Fantastic.

The 2023 parking lot assault is one of 10 active teen violence investigations Gilbert PD is conducting.

The department made an online resource that provides details and updates on various cases. This case is #23-126580.

