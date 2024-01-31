Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ASU innovation engine gets $15M to support future sustainability

Jan 31, 2024, 4:15 AM

Southwest Sustainability Innovation Engine from ASU wins $15M...

The engine is designed to combat climate change in the Southwest. Utah's Great Salt Lake, pictured above, has endured decades of doubt. The SSIE will work to turn climate issues into economic opportunities. (Shuttershock Photo)

(Shuttershock Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Federal officials awarded an ASU-led innovation initiative millions of dollars, federal officials said Monday.

The Southwest Sustainability Innovation Engine (SSIE) deploys new solutions to extreme regional dryness and heat. It will work to address water scarcity and ensure equitable water and energy access, according to the Biden administration.

The SSIE was one of 10 inaugural National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines to receive a $15 million federal investment. However, each of the NSF awardees will be eligible to receive upwards of $2 billion, the announcement said.

How will this benefit Arizona?

A Monday announcement from ASU said the effects of climate change are clear in the American Southwest, from extreme heat in Arizona to dwindling water resources in the region.

The Southwest Sustainability Innovation Engine uses climate challenges to “catalyze economic opportunity” by introducing high-wage industries to the Southwest and making the region a leader in:

– Carbon capture.
– Water security.
– Renewable energy.

Although ASU leads the engine, it’s ultimately a multi-institutional enterprise. That means ASU works with academic, community, nonprofit and industry partners across Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

Several Arizona politicians played critical roles in making the SSEI a reality, according to a Tuesday announcement from Sen. Mark Kelly and Reps. Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego.

What to know about the Southwest Sustainability Innovation Engine

The $15 million investment will come to Arizona over the next two years.

Kelly, a lead negotiator of the CHIPS and Science Act, said Arizona is a national leader in climate solutions.

“I secured funding to supercharge innovation through programs like NSF’s Regional Innovation Engines,” Kelly said in a statement. He also said the SSEI will turn Phoenix into a hub for “critical research initiatives.”

RELATED STORIES

Overall, it will boost Phoenix’s economy, tackle climate change and secure Arizona’s water future, Kelly added.

Stanton, who represents Arizona’s fifth Congressional district, said Valley innovation is improving in terms of both advanced manufacturing and climate change solutions.

“This historic investment will help ASU researchers and their regional partners advance cutting-edge technologies to improve sustainability and long-term climate resilience,” Stanton said in a statement.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Groundwater protection area for Gila Bend a potential solution...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona Department of Water Resources exploring options for long-term groundwater management

The Arizona Department of Water Resources kicked off an informal process to establish a new groundwater management area in Gila Bend.

3 hours ago

Mountain Mike's Pizza...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens new restaurant in Surprise

There's a new place to get pizza in the West Valley. Mountain Mike's Pizza opened a new restaurant, which has an arcade and 10 TVs.

3 hours ago

Split image with a construction site on the left and rendering of The Residences on Main in Mesa on...

Kevin Stone

Chicanos Por La Causa building mixed-used development in Mesa

A nonprofit community development group held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for a new mixed-use project in Mesa.

3 hours ago

Gilbert Police Department vehicles, outdoors...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert police make 2 more arrests related to 2023 parking lot assault

The Gilbert Police Department on Tuesday arrested two more suspects who may have been involved in a 2023 parking lot assault.

11 hours ago

Forty Arizona National Guard members were wounded in a deadly drone strike in Jordan on Jan. 28, 20...

KTAR.com

Arizona National Guard: 40 members wounded in deadly Jordan drone attack

The Arizona National Guard confirmed Tuesday that 40 of its members were wounded in action in a deadly drone attack in Jordan over the weekend.

14 hours ago

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, backed by fellow Democrats, speaks at in Washington, D....

Ian McKinney/Cronkite News

As immigration debate heats up, December migrant encounters set record

Border officials said they encountered more than 300,000 migrants at the southern border in December, setting a one-month record.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

ASU innovation engine gets $15M to support future sustainability