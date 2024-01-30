Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix mother arrested after 1-year-old son dies from suspected drug exposure

Jan 29, 2024, 9:34 PM | Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 9:10 am

Mugshot, of Natalie Tate, who was arrested after her 1-year-old son died from suspected drug exposu...

Natalie Tate was arrested after her 1-year-old son died from suspected drug exposure in Phoenix on Jan. 29, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A mother was arrested Monday after her 1-year-old son died from suspected drug exposure in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to an injury call near 32nd and Van Buren streets around 7:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a toddler, later identified as Jody Jackson, unconscious inside an apartment.

Fire department personnel arrived and provided medical aid, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another child was at the residence but was unharmed.

RELATED STORIES

As part of the investigation, detectives interviewed the victim’s mother, 37-year-old Natalie Tate, who confirmed she’d been caring for the children.

“Tate admitting to using drugs the night before and believed Jackson might have gained access to the container with drugs and ingested a pill,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

Tate was booked into jail one count of negligent homicide and two counts of child abuse. Her bond was set at $751,000.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The sign over a Buc-ee's gas station, with the chain's beaver mascot...

Kevin Stone

Goodyear approves rezoning for gigantic Buc-ee’s gas station/convenience store

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based chain of gargantuan gas stations with a cult-like following, is eyeing the West Valley for its first Arizona location.

59 minutes ago

Patrol lights near a Circle K where an officer involved shooting took place....

KTAR.com

Peoria officer shoots man who allegedly pointed gun during foot chase

A man was hospitalized Monday night in Peoria after allegedly brandishing a firearm and being shot by an officer, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Weimaraner mix stuck in car rescued by two AHS technicians...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Humane Society emergency techs rescue Weimaraner mix from car engine

Technicians with the Arizona Humane Society rescued a two-year-old Weimaraner mix from a car engine on Jan. 19, AHS announced.

5 hours ago

A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, ...

David Veenstra

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie announces tour, Phoenix show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is bringing his “Better Off Alone” tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for a show in May.

5 hours ago

The 12th annual Southwest Cajun Fest is back in Chandler. (Southwest Cajun Fest Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

The 12th annual Southwest Cajun Fest is back in Chandler this weekend

The 12th Annual Southwest Cajun Fest is set to return to the East Valley this weekend at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park.

5 hours ago

Tempe will have safety corridors in four locations through March, including one that ends at the in...

KTAR.com

Tempe using more safety corridors for enforcement, awareness of traffic laws

Tempe has identified more safety corridors it will use for enforcement of traffic laws in hopes of lowering crashes and fatalities.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Phoenix mother arrested after 1-year-old son dies from suspected drug exposure