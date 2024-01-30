PHOENIX – A mother was arrested Monday after her 1-year-old son died from suspected drug exposure in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to an injury call near 32nd and Van Buren streets around 7:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a toddler, later identified as Jody Jackson, unconscious inside an apartment.

Fire department personnel arrived and provided medical aid, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another child was at the residence but was unharmed.

As part of the investigation, detectives interviewed the victim’s mother, 37-year-old Natalie Tate, who confirmed she’d been caring for the children.

“Tate admitting to using drugs the night before and believed Jackson might have gained access to the container with drugs and ingested a pill,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

Tate was booked into jail one count of negligent homicide and two counts of child abuse. Her bond was set at $751,000.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.